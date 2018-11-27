© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
UN Threatens, “We’re All Doomed in 12 Years!”…If This Is True…
Follow
0
Share
Report
1127 views • November 27, 2018
SIGN UP WITH VIRTUAL SHIELD: http://www.hidewithlisa.com
For More Information See:
https://nca2018.globalchange.gov/
https://www.washingtonpost.com/energy-environment/2018/10/08/world-has-only-years-get-climate-change-under-control-un-scientists-say/?utm_term=.e6a73ebcd844
https://nypost.com/2018/10/08/terrifying-climate-change-warning-12-years-until-were-doomed/
https://www.ipcc.ch/pdf/special-reports/sr15/sr15_ts.pdf
For More Information See:
https://nca2018.globalchange.gov/
https://www.washingtonpost.com/energy-environment/2018/10/08/world-has-only-years-get-climate-change-under-control-un-scientists-say/?utm_term=.e6a73ebcd844
https://nypost.com/2018/10/08/terrifying-climate-change-warning-12-years-until-were-doomed/
https://www.ipcc.ch/pdf/special-reports/sr15/sr15_ts.pdf
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.