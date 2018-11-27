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Full Show: New Crimean War? Here’s “The Reason Why”
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121 views • November 27, 2018
Ours is not to reason why. Ours is but to believe the lie — of CNN, FOX & the military industrial complex. David Knight breaks down the historical context for the tension in Ukraine/Russia, what is happening, why it is happening now, who is behind it and how it is connected to social media censorship and the attempted coup against Trump. Then, why are GM & Ford killing cars? And, bombshell revelation from massive DNA study that backs the Bible’s account of origins.
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