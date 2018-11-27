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GM Kills the Car to Become Uber
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815 views • November 27, 2018
As GM announced major plant closings and restructuring, analysts were quick to blame “Trump tariffs” and NAFTA 2.0. But not even Obama wanted to buy the subsidized EV, the Chevy Volt, after he promised he would 6 years ago. The real context is the UN Agenda 2030 and Smart Cities and the dangers are coming from the Washington bureaucracy’s CAFE & safety mandates
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