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Design, Not Accident
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622 views • November 27, 2018
“This conclusion is very surprising,” Thaler admitted, “and I fought against it as hard as I could.” After examining the DNA of 5 million animals across a wide range of species, a scientist apologizes for the finding that all humans are descended from 2 humans — and NOT millions of years ago. What does the DNA code tell us about the programmer, the designer, the creator?
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