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Competition is Dead: Oligarchs, Fascism & Your Future Slavery
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340 views • November 27, 2018
We’ve seen it with airlines, airports & the TSA — they don’t care, they don’t have to care. But it’s coming to every aspect of your life as free markets and capitalism are dying, killed by public/private partnerships of big business & politicians.
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