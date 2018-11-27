© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Learn How The UN Caravan Is Kidnapping Children And Selling Them Into Sex Slavery
Follow
0
Share
Report
1242 views • November 27, 2018
The U.S. border Chief is reporting that the migrant caravan now at the southern border is using women and children as human shields as even President Trump has addressed the issue of "grabbers of children at the border". Alex Jones breaks down the evil globalist agenda to harm children world wide.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.