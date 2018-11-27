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Ancient Ones, the Spirit of Nature, and the New Earth ~ 11/15/18
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6 views • November 27, 2018
Earthkeeper Selina Mu offers beautiful insights and a deeper understanding of who the Ancient Ones are, what our Original Connections were (and still are) with the Spirit of Nature, the rising out of Separation Consciousness occurring on the planet today, and the glorious Emergence and Re-Birth of the New Earth unfolding at this time. Many aspects of our journeys home are revealed in this heart-centered conversation and second podcast in the "Ancient Voices for the New Earth" series.
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