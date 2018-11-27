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Lacy Frazer and Clinton DuBose Talk Mind-Body-Spirit Fitness
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5 views • November 27, 2018
Whole Soul School and Foundation Co-Founder, Lacy Frazer, and good friend Clinton DuBose discuss Motivation in Mind-Body-Spirit Fitness. Clinton DuBose is a personal trainer who considers and coaches the whole person in a holistic fitness training model. In this podcast, Lacy and Clinton talk about people's beliefs, motivation, what sets people up for success, and the true heart of Mind-Body-Spirit Fitness. For more info, please visit: https://www.wholesoulschoolandfoundation.org
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