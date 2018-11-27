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All Emotions Are Stored In The Heart
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18 views • November 27, 2018
All emotions are recorded in the heart just as much as they are processed by the brain. Our experiences of emotion come from an interplay between the two essential organs. As body and mind intertwine, the emotions you experience and all the events that have transpired in your lifetime, have a significant impact on your physical health, vitality, and energetic sense of well-being...
Learn More at Energy Matters, LLC. : https://energymattersllc.com/blogs/ne...
Learn More at Energy Matters, LLC. : https://energymattersllc.com/blogs/ne...
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