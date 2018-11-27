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Dan Bongino on the border crisis
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54 views • November 27, 2018
Dan Bongino slammed Senator Amy Klobuchar for claiming President Trump has “gut-punched” Congress in its efforts to legislate fixes to America’s immigration system.
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