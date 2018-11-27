© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dana Loesch to Seth Rogan: You Don't Have to Be a Douche
Follow
0
Share
Report
14 views • November 27, 2018
Dana Loesch on Seth Rogen being a 'doucher': "I’m not a fascist like people like Seth Rogan. I’m not going to sit here and make you bake the cake. But you don't have to be a douche about it. You don't have to go off on somebody's dad in front of the kids."
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.