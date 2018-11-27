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Dan Bongino: Mayor Bill De Blasio's a "Fraud"
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10 views • November 27, 2018
"De Blasio is protected by bodyguards with guns and apparently his people aren't even in line with his own ideology that guns are so evil, they had one in the darn car. Frauds. What a bunch of fakes." —Dan Bongino
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