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Sheriff Israel's Continued Tenure is Killing Morale, Eroding Trust of Dept.
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7 views • November 27, 2018
Jeff Bell, President of the Broward County Sheriff’s Office Union, tells Dana Loesch: "Every day that goes wasted that Sheriff Israel is not removed from office, this agency is falling further and further behind because we've been like a ship out at sea without any power for the last four months."
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