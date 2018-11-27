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Dana Loesch Vaporizes Jim Acosta's Hypocritical Tears
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21 views • November 27, 2018
"Acosta is upset that someone yelled CNN sucks. Imagine how he would feel if his network set up a public lynching of him. As they did of me... many in legacy media stopped prioritizing advancing news and truth in favor of advancing themselves and their political agendas." —Dana Loesch
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