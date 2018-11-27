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A Monetary System for Exchange Rather than Profit
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7 views • November 27, 2018
ShofarCoin is in an electronic monetary system but is NOT based on blockchain. It is focused on making transactions, local or global, instant and virtually free. It is NOT a way to make money on the manipulation of money, but to allow the transactions of goods and services to benefit the buyer and seller and not the financial system.
Details at: http://shofarnexus.com/2018-11-26+1
RSS: http://shofarnexus.com/_Feed
Details at: http://shofarnexus.com/2018-11-26+1
RSS: http://shofarnexus.com/_Feed
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