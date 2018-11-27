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Full Show: The Coming Russia Ukrainian War: What They’re Not Telling You – 11/26/2018
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1322 views • November 27, 2018
President Trump warned Mexico that he will “permanently” close the border if the migrant caravan is not deported. The ultimatum came after a skirmish between U.S. border agents and migrants. Meanwhile, the left is still pushing the narrative that the caravan either doesn’t exist or poses no threat. Across the Atlantic, Ukraine eyes authorizing martial law to “strengthen Ukraine's defense capabilities” after Russia seized three ships.
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