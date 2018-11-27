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Twitter Deletes Account Of Iraq War Vet For No Reason
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838 views • November 27, 2018
Jesse Kelly, a Marine corps combat veteran that toured in Iraq, was banned from twitter. He once wrote an article defending the 1st amendment and criticizing those that would prevent Alex Jones from his free speech, but now finds himself in the same "censorship boat" that many patriots have been sentenced to.
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