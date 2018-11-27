© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
MSM Goes Full Psych Warfare To Open Southern Border
Follow
0
Share
Report
1725 views • November 27, 2018
Brandon Darby joins Alex Jones live over the phone to break down the mainstream media's psych warfare used on the American people to convince them to open their own southern border to hordes of migrants.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.