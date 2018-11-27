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Mean, Totally Custom, American Dream Machine - For Sale
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7 views • November 27, 2018
NOTHING LIKE IT ON EARTH -Watch Video For All Details
ONLY Serious Buyers Need Inquire -MUST Sell Before Xmas!
Email [email protected] for all final details
Specs: 120 HP 2-Stroke Baker Engine
6-Speed Baker Transmission
Air-Ride Suspension & Fork via www.fork45.com
Virgin Steel Tubing Custom Airbrush and Paint
Video says we're selling this bike in Europe but it's still in North America if you're interested!
ONLY Serious Buyers Need Inquire -MUST Sell Before Xmas!
Email [email protected] for all final details
Specs: 120 HP 2-Stroke Baker Engine
6-Speed Baker Transmission
Air-Ride Suspension & Fork via www.fork45.com
Virgin Steel Tubing Custom Airbrush and Paint
Video says we're selling this bike in Europe but it's still in North America if you're interested!
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