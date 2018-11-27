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Migrant Caravan Charges Through The U.S. Border
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877 views • November 27, 2018
President Trump warned that deadly force was authorized against the hordes of migrants seeking entry into the United States in a complete affront to the U.S. Immigration system and American sovereignty.
Now the caravan has chosen to aggressively cross the border no matter what, rather than submit to the asylum process.
Now the caravan has chosen to aggressively cross the border no matter what, rather than submit to the asylum process.
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