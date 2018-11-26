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EU Threatens To Collapse UK Stock Market Over Brexit
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1767 views • November 26, 2018
The Brexit deal, that is being developed and supported by the EU, has been exposed as a deceptive attempt to keep the UK in the EU for decades to come. Paul Joseph Watson breaks down the horrible details of this globalist con job.
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