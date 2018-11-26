(MIAC #126) Formation of the Equatorial Vortex a New Heat Pattern Emerges on Earth (736)

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The Sun's 400 year cycle is repeating and global food prices are about to skyrocket as Earth's weather patterns shift. We are seeing over Europe and in Australia massive vortex events where polar vortex and equatorial vortex winds and temperatures meet. This is an uptick and sign of great crop losses to follow.
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