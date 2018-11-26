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The ALEX JONES Show (COMPLETE SHOW) MONDAY 11/26/18 INFOWARS
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71 views • November 26, 2018
SOME OF TODAYS TOPICS ON ALEX:
BREAKING: WORLD WAR THREAT ESCALATES - UKRAINE POROSHENKO DECLARES MARTIAL LAW, EU-BACKED MILITARY ACTION ON RUSSIA
TRUMP THREATENS TO CLOSE BORDER
CORSI REFUSES MUELLER PLEA DEAL
FRENCH REVOLT AT MACRON EU CLIMATE TAXES, CIVIL WAR LOOMS
MELANIA CHRISTMAS WHITE HOUSE TRIGGERS LIBS
ILLEGAL RUNS RED LIGHT, KILLS WALKING 28 YR OLD TEXAS 6TH GRADE TEACHER WITH CAR ON THANKSGiVING
Guests:
David Knight
PJW
Roger Stone
Brandon Darby
4th Hour Host: Owen Benjamin
BREAKING: WORLD WAR THREAT ESCALATES - UKRAINE POROSHENKO DECLARES MARTIAL LAW, EU-BACKED MILITARY ACTION ON RUSSIA
TRUMP THREATENS TO CLOSE BORDER
CORSI REFUSES MUELLER PLEA DEAL
FRENCH REVOLT AT MACRON EU CLIMATE TAXES, CIVIL WAR LOOMS
MELANIA CHRISTMAS WHITE HOUSE TRIGGERS LIBS
ILLEGAL RUNS RED LIGHT, KILLS WALKING 28 YR OLD TEXAS 6TH GRADE TEACHER WITH CAR ON THANKSGiVING
Guests:
David Knight
PJW
Roger Stone
Brandon Darby
4th Hour Host: Owen Benjamin
Keywords
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