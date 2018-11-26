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“Dead Naming” Is Proof Language Is Under Attack By Transgender Agenda
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1592 views • November 26, 2018
The concept of “dead naming” is being pushed as a new label for bigoted behavior. Paul Joseph Watson exposes the hypocrisy by leftists that cry about the treatment of transgendered people while denying the abuses against conservatives and Christians world wide.
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