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11.26.18 AMERICA UNDER SEIGE: The Central/South American War of 2018
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20 views • November 26, 2018
The Invasion of the United States of America commenced on Sunday, November 25, 2018 using warriors dressed in civilian clothing masquerading as migrants seeking asylum.
Migrant Invasion 11.25.18 LIVE FEED: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=w53075BoONU
On Scene Reporter https://youtu.be/WCisl8DVv_I
Trump Press Conf 11.26.18 https://youtu.be/g16KHMo2W0I
Migrant Invasion 11.25.18 LIVE FEED: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=w53075BoONU
On Scene Reporter https://youtu.be/WCisl8DVv_I
Trump Press Conf 11.26.18 https://youtu.be/g16KHMo2W0I
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