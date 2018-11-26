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Predators Using Online Games To Lure Kids
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54 views • November 26, 2018
First, parents worried about their children being approached by predators at grocery stores and on playgrounds. Then the threat moved online via shady profiles on social media. Now, authorities say, some phone apps have opened even more channels of communication between adult predators and minors -- including some video games like Fortnite and Minecraft.
David Zublick unseals the horrible truth in this special report!
David Zublick unseals the horrible truth in this special report!
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