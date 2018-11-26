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CBD Oil For ADHD: Does It Work For Kids?
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820 views • November 26, 2018
New studies suggest that CBD may be useful in treating ADHD. CBD oil because it doesn't cause users a high like THC or marijuana, is safe for kids as long as they are monitored by a doctor when using the extract. ... What researchers found was truly amazing —that CBD oil can be used to treat kids with ADHD. David Zublick and Ronnie McMullen unseal the truth in this special report!
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