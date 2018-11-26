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Why The Sudden Rise In Gluten Intolerance?
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3104 views • November 26, 2018
Have you noticed the increase in the amount of gluten-free products in the grocery store or at your favorite restaurant? You might be wondering why and if it affects you? While most people self-diagnose, studies have shown that 1 in 200 people suffer from various degrees of intolerance to gluten.
So, why the sudden increase in gluten intolerance in the past 50 years? David Zublick and Ronnie McMullen unseal the truth in this special report!
So, why the sudden increase in gluten intolerance in the past 50 years? David Zublick and Ronnie McMullen unseal the truth in this special report!
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