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LIES Everywhere: Migrants Slam The Border, Fake Pictures, Fake Narratives…BOMBSHELL!
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60 views • November 26, 2018
For More Information See:
https://youtu.be/s6CO4RgAsUA
https://neonnettle.com/news/5738-mexican-officials-taking-bribes-to-allow-caravan-migrants-us-border-access
https://www.huffingtonpost.com/entry/chris-cuomo-migrant-caravan-tear-gas_us_5bfbf444e4b0eb6d93113b99
https://www.theguardian.com/global/video/2018/nov/26/us-officers-fire-tear-gas-at-migrant-caravan-video
https://www.bbc.com/news/world-us-canada-46339085
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vhEIDq8R3Bw&t=35s
https://youtu.be/s6CO4RgAsUA
https://neonnettle.com/news/5738-mexican-officials-taking-bribes-to-allow-caravan-migrants-us-border-access
https://www.huffingtonpost.com/entry/chris-cuomo-migrant-caravan-tear-gas_us_5bfbf444e4b0eb6d93113b99
https://www.theguardian.com/global/video/2018/nov/26/us-officers-fire-tear-gas-at-migrant-caravan-video
https://www.bbc.com/news/world-us-canada-46339085
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vhEIDq8R3Bw&t=35s
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