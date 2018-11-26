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Netflix Full Frontal Underage Nudity OK b/c Transgender
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3275 views • November 26, 2018
”Deadnaming” a new speech crime has been announced by Twitter to ban speech about transgenders, while Netflix wrestles with whether to show full frontal underage nudity — protected because its a transgender story. Celine Dion openly embraces satanic imagery to push eradication of male/female as part of the “new world” she wants to create with her “new order” shirts
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