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Full Show: Media Spins Invasion USA from “Village Without Borders”
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46 views • November 26, 2018
As migrants fight Mexican police, Maxine Waters says it’s a “ploy” by Trump and AP says children were targeted. Then Eric Peters on French drivers revolting against Macron’s climate taxes and the hidden tax that will destroy America’s cars — Obama’s CAFE mandates. And, false climate alarmism, geoengineering, censorship by NATO & the military complex, and new speech crimes against the transgender agenda announced by Twitter
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