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Censorship BY Bots & the Neocon Military Industrial Complex
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156 views • November 26, 2018
The authoritarian establishment media is now openly reporting anyone who disagrees with them to front organizations of the military industrial complex, NATO & the Democrat Party for censorship. David Knight breaks down the organizations and their true agenda — it’s bi-partisan.
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