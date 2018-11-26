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False Alarmism Report & Admission of Geoengineering
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463 views • November 26, 2018
The DeepState has doubled down on climate alarmism while making the first moves to reveal the REAL man made climate change — geoengineering — and it’s resulting droughts, warming, and pollution
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