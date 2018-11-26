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Hillary & Kerry to EU: Slow Down the Destruction, People Are Noticing
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1156 views • November 26, 2018
While admitting that the globalist policy of open borders is “collapsing” European society, Hillary Clinton & John Kerry warn EU leaders to slow down the process to halt the open revolt. But Macron & Merkel double down on the UN migration agenda
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