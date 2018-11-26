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French revolt over climate taxes
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4057 views • November 26, 2018
Paris is burning, 250,000 to 500,000 drivers throughout France revolt over the climate taxes imposed by globalist Macron. Eric Peters joins to explain the more subtle way the Federal bureaucracy will make private cars unaffordable within 5yrs and how the midterm election will make it much harder for Trump to stop their takeover.
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