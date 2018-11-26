© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Will Macron Ignite Civil War?
Follow
0
Share
Report
558 views • November 26, 2018
In an uprising that saw over 200 injured and 2 dead there were roughly 300,000 French citizens protesting across France in a coordinated effort to bring the economy to a crawl.
Macron has planned to address the Nation on Tuesday. The outcome of which, according to French citizens, could ignite a Civil War.
Macron has planned to address the Nation on Tuesday. The outcome of which, according to French citizens, could ignite a Civil War.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.