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Surveillance by "Stingray" Devices and What to do About it: Good Morning Liberty 11-26-18
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29 views • November 26, 2018
Cell-site simulators, also known as Stingrays or IMSI catchers, are devices that masquerade as legitimate cell-phone towers, tricking phones within a certain radius into connecting to the device rather than a tower. On today's Good Morning Liberty, Michael Boldin discusses these devices and steps to push back against their use in warrantless surveillance.
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