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Little Musgrave
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2 views • November 26, 2018
An amazing old song - thought to be around 500 years old. The story goes that Christy Moore was in an auction house , in Dublin, in 1968, and found a pile of pages on the floor. He picked them up and the words of this song were on the pages. He took the words to Andy Irvine who put a tune to the words and they came up with this. The ballad of Little Musgrave.
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