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China's Baby DNA Edit Threatens Humanity
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295 views • November 26, 2018
Chinese scientists at the Southern University of Science and Technology In Shenzhen are attempting to create the first gene-edited babies. Utilizing CRISPR, they intend on eliminating a gene known as CCR5 and creating genetically modified babies resistant to HIV, smallpox, and cholera.
But does the bad outweigh the good? Scientists worry that once a species is modified, it is changed forever.
But does the bad outweigh the good? Scientists worry that once a species is modified, it is changed forever.
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