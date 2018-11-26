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Life Masters REVOLUTIONARY WORKPLACE High Performance Systems: People, Teams, Leadership and Culture
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1 view • November 26, 2018
Tony Dovale, CEO and founder of Http://www.lifemasters.co.za, share his 45 years of wisdom and experience on how to optimise your People, Teams, Leadership and Culture. The 6 simple #ADAPTAGILITY CLEARx steps
on how to create a REVOLUTIONARY WORKPLACE that thrives and flourishes in these Tough Times and Fourth Industrial Revolution .
on how to create a REVOLUTIONARY WORKPLACE that thrives and flourishes in these Tough Times and Fourth Industrial Revolution .
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