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Eric Dubay Flat Earth Anarchast
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408 views • November 26, 2018
In this episode of The Anarchast I speak with Jeff Berwick, "The Dollar Vigilante" about Statism vs. Anarchy/Voluntaryism and of course, the shape of the Earth! Please be sure to share, like, and subscribe for more interviews and flat Earth research. Also check out my Anarchy article archive at Atlantean Conspiracy: http://www.atlanteanconspiracy.com/search/label/Anarchy
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