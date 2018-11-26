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Part 15 Not Bipolar: A Reflection on Lauren’s Early Years
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3 views • November 26, 2018
I wish I had known more about good nutrition and drinking plenty of water, because it would have made a difference in the lives of my children. My father, a disabled veteran, was able to get weaned off of the many drugs he was taking due to an amazing nutritionist. My father had shared this information with me but I was too stubborn to listen (at that time!)
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