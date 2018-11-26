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Clinton Probe. Circling the Drain? Bible Study Ezra 5-7 Nov 25 (New Q came in during stream at end)
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21 views • November 26, 2018
The crimes against the Clinton Foundation and surrounding criminal activity is being probed like never before. Is it all circling the drain? Trump tweets his thoughts. New Q drop at end of video. Bible Study on one of the most famous parts of the Bible on the Story of Queen Esther and how it applies to us personally and todays events. Also prayer and discussion!
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