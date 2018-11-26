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How Emerging Technology is Disrupting the Training and Development Industry
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8 views • November 26, 2018
www.JimStroud.com - Attention Human Resources department, instead of spending so much time and money developing an onboarding program and/or a series of training initiatives, why not simply plug your workers into a matrix-like system and have that information uploaded into their brain? Easy-peasy. Now, if you think that sounds crazy, even impossible, you will be intrigued by what I share in this episode. (wink-wink) Listen in and be sure to subscribe, so you don't miss an episode.
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