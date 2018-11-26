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Paris Riots over Macron - Catch and Detain! B2T Show Nov 24
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26 views • November 26, 2018
Riots in Paris make it a warzone. Trump continues to play 5D Chess and works a deal with Mexico to make sure Caravan has to stay in Mexico when waiting for asylum. If they enter the US it will be Catch and Detain, not release. Then we review a prophesy, pray and discuss.
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