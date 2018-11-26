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Prairie Lights - Christmas music 2018
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42 views • November 26, 2018
This song was written sort of by request while living in a trailer in the backyard of a friend of a friend. It was first recorded for a Christmas project in December, 1990. I first heard the reference to "prairie lights" in a Gordon Lightfoot song called "Alberta Bound." It also is the name of a fairly famous bookstore in Iowa City, Iowa.
Thanks to Frankie Lafayette for supplying the 8-string console steel and Diana Hengerer for background vocals and improvised LSD scatting on the fade.
Thanks to Frankie Lafayette for supplying the 8-string console steel and Diana Hengerer for background vocals and improvised LSD scatting on the fade.
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