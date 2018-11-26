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Ben the Baptist Reviews "Science Falsely So Called" Documentary
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9 views • November 26, 2018
Ben the Baptist gives a review of the documentary, "Science Falsely So Called" by Brother Matt Powell of Way of Truth Ministries.
Watch documentary: http://bit.ly/ScienceFSC
Original video: http://bit.ly/2FI5iyi
____________________
www.thenewifb.com
Watch documentary: http://bit.ly/ScienceFSC
Original video: http://bit.ly/2FI5iyi
____________________
www.thenewifb.com
Keywords
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