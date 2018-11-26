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Captains Cocoa Company Presents: An Inside Look at Indigenous Cacao Farmers in Costa Rica
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40 views • November 26, 2018
This is the first episode in our series Captain’s Cocoa Company An Inside Look at Indigenous Cacao Farmers in Costa Rica.
The episodes feature an introduction to different Cabecar Indigenous Cacao farmers and their plantations. Join us as we journey through their farms while they explain their knowledge and experiences with farming cacao in the Talamancan jungle of southeast Costa Rica.
The episodes feature an introduction to different Cabecar Indigenous Cacao farmers and their plantations. Join us as we journey through their farms while they explain their knowledge and experiences with farming cacao in the Talamancan jungle of southeast Costa Rica.
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