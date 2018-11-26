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To Catch A Predator - Jeff Stacy (From Chat Log to Arrest and Processing Interview)
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66 views • November 26, 2018
I wrote a mini-sermon today - it is titled Jezebels and Cherry Poppin' Daddies.
You can read it on my Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/vincent.nunes.98/posts/1081311798711671
Note the level of depravity...this is what our youth has been reduced to - rutting animals without a bloody care in the world...until they get caught and are faced with responsibility and accountability.
You can read it on my Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/vincent.nunes.98/posts/1081311798711671
Note the level of depravity...this is what our youth has been reduced to - rutting animals without a bloody care in the world...until they get caught and are faced with responsibility and accountability.
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