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The ALEX JONES Show (COMPLETE SHOW) SUNDAY 11/25/18 INFOWARS
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19 views • November 26, 2018
ON TODAYS SUNDAY TRANSMISSION:
BORDER BREACHED
In this new episode it's disappointing & disgusting news at the US border as illegals over-run our U.S. border & are then shipped off to sanctuary cities - all funded by Democrats & the UN. Video shows the un-prepared lame "law enforcement" over-run just an hour before this show aired.
BORDER BREACHED
In this new episode it's disappointing & disgusting news at the US border as illegals over-run our U.S. border & are then shipped off to sanctuary cities - all funded by Democrats & the UN. Video shows the un-prepared lame "law enforcement" over-run just an hour before this show aired.
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